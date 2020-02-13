SUBMITTED PHOTO Charles Kutz of North Abington Twp., a senior member of the Wyoming Seminary Blue Knights varsity baseball team, will continue his academic and athletic career at Middlebury College, a NCAA Div. III program, in the fall. The Middlebury Panthers compete in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. From left, first row: John Kutz, father; Charles Kutz and Anne Kutz, mother. Second row: Joe Phillips, Sem head baseball coach; Karen Klassner, Sem director of athletics; and James Anderson, Sem associate director of athletics.