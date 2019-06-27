Article Tools Font size – + Share This

FILE PHOTO Director of Bands at Keystone College, Jeffrey Tylutki, leads the symphonic band ensemble.

Music is in the air at Keystone College, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

To commemorate the occasion, Jeffrey Tylutki, the school’s director of bands and performance music, composed a piece titled “Progress Through Effort,” which is also the college’s motto.

It took him three weeks to write, and the music was presented during Keystone’s spring performance.

“Being someone whose life has changed dramatically for the better because of Keystone College’s willingness to bring music to campus in 2014 and build this department with me,” Tylutki said, “I wanted to chip in and support the festivities around the 150th celebration of the college by composing a work which celebrates the incredible strength and focus of will it takes for any institution to exist for 150 years.”

Tylutki studied music at Mansfield and West Chester universities. He is a former director of bands at Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior High School and Orange County High School in Orange, Virginia. He has composed and been commissioned to write works for marching bands, concert bands, collegiate ensembles and other groups since 2004.

“When I first walked into my office at Keystone College in 2014, we didn’t even have a music stand to call our own,” he said. “I remember looking at the ‘progress through effort’ inscription on our seal and was thinking, ‘we can do this.’

“Through the work and dedication of my amazing staff, student musicians, supporting community members and the college administrators and board of trustees, we built a department now consisting of 11 ensembles and over 100 musicians.

“That is progress through effort and, that is what Keystone College is all about.”

New drumline

The school’s music program is adding a drumline which will perform during the new Keystone College football team’s games and other school events.

“The new Keystone College drumline will be designed to support not only the football team but all athletic endeavors, campus events and other celebratory functions at Keystone,” Tylutki said. “I’m sure it will be most visible at football games, and we’re excited about our partnership with athletic director Matthew Grimaldi and head football coach Justin Higgins.”

The drumline will consist of field battery percussion instruments such as snare drums, quads, bass drums, cymbals and more.

“We also want to say how appreciative we are to Jon Morrison, an alumnus of Keystone College, for donating the instruments we will be using in the drumline,” said Tylutki. “His generosity is appreciated by our musicians more than can be stated in words. He has also contributed to other departments endeavors but he was truly the support we needed to start the drumline.”

There will be an open enrollment session in the fall of 2019 for the drumline. This will not require an audition, tuition or fees, and no percussion experience is necessary. Any student who wants to be part of the group will be taught what they need to know.

Keystone’s music program is also looking for new instrumentalists and vocalists for the fall of 2019. High school students and community members of all ability levels are welcome. Contact Tylutki at music@keystone.edu or 570-945-8599 for information.

Rehearsals start Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the Theatre at Brooks on campus.