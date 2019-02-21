Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TERI LYON / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Mac and cheese chili was one of the stars of the Chile Café at the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. TERI LYON / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Entertainers at the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Chile Café included, from left, Kyler Epstein, Lucy Earl, teacher Jessica Hitchcock, Michele Malewicz and Leandra Brust. In front is Rachel Hitchcock and friend.

One of my favorite parts of the annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice is the Chili Café on the lower level of the First Presbyterian Church.

A short walk up the hill to School Street from crowded downtown festivities, this is a great place to warm up and take a break. Visitors are treated to entertainment by local student vocalists while they enjoy some of the best homemade chili in the Abingtons for lunch.

Last Saturday was no exception.

As usual, I was there as a fan of my daughter’s vocal studio, The Vocal Studio of Jessica Hitchcock, which presented several singers at the café, including Jess and my granddaughter, Rachel. They were the second part of a music program that began earlier with the church’s children and youth choirs.

I am also a fan of the amazing chili made and donated by church members.

And I wasn’t alone.

“I’m here for the chili, and to support our church,” said Janet Dobson, whose children and grandchildren also are part of the First Presbyterian Church congregation. “I come to this every year.”

I looked around the room and saw almost every table filled. Individuals and families engaged in conversation and shared laughter. They were truly enjoying this.

When I got my first whiff of chili, I knew it was time for lunch. Then the slow cookers caught my eye. Many were lined up on serving tables, with labels advertising several versions of mild, medium or spicy chili, and more.

There was vegan chili, turkey chili, bean-veggie chili, no-meat chili, pork chili, mac and cheese chili, venison chili and vegetable beef/barley soup.

An hour after serving began, the moose chili was long gone.

“The moose chili sold out fast,” said volunteer server Maggie Woolever, who explained that it was made by a hunter and friend who nabbed a moose in Newfoundland.

The chili had no secret ingredients, “just get a moose,” Woolever said with a smile. She did add, however, that beans, peppers and onions made it extra tasty.

Karen White, a chili café coordinator, said the church has been hosting this event for the last seven or eight years. Proceeds benefit World Vision’s 30 Hour Famine.

“It’s great to see all the donations come in,” she said, pointing out that church members also donated rolls, soft drinks and desserts to the Chili Café.

When the music started, conversation lulled as diners became a receptive audience. Entertainment became part of a good meal.

“I love bringing my students to this event,” said Hitchcock, noting that her studio has been invited and has participated for about five years.

The teacher said her students always enjoy singing there. She added it is a good experience for them because they get to perform in front of people in a setting that is not as formal as their recitals.

“Everyone here is so warm and welcoming,” Hitchcock said. “It really puts the students at ease.”

And, she said being part of the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice is being part of something special in the community.

“The ice festival is one of our biggest attractions every year,” she said.

Of course, even a music teacher has to sample the chili – once her program is finished.

Hitchcock chose the mac and cheese variety.

“It’s delicious,” she said.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.