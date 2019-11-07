Keystone Mountain Bike team, based out of Lackawanna State Park, raced at the state finals at Jordan Creek Park in Allentown on Oct. 19 and 20.

The Keystone Mountain Bike team is a co-ed interscholastic cycling team of 34 student-athletes in grades 6-12 that competes in National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s (NICA) Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League (PICL). Members of the team are from several area schools and school districts, as well as home-school families, including Abington Heights, Lackawanna Trail, Valley View, Scranton Prep, Mountain View, Mid Valley and Susquehanna Prep.