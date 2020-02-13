Local fire companies and EMS services will benefit from more than $300,000 worth of state grants.
Building on previous efforts to strengthen funding and support for area first responders, Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) announced that fire and ambulance departments in the 117th District will see a total of $333,849 in state funding grants from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC).
Departments receiving funding are:
■ Back Mountain Regional EMS – $18,382.
■ Back Mountain Regional Fire Company – $25,337.
■ Dalton Fire Company – $12,741.
■ Dalton Fire Company, EMS – $9,192.
■ Factoryville Fire Company – $13,152.
■ Factoryville Fire Company, EMS – $9,192.
■ Fairmount Township Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company – $7,354.
■ Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company – $12,467.
■ Harveys Lake Fire and Ambulance Company – $11,646.
■ Harveys Lake Fire and Ambulance Company, EMS – $9,192.
■ Hunlock Creek Volunteer Ambulance Association – $9,192.
■ Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.
■ Jonathan R. Davis Volunteer Fire Department – $11,509.
■ Kunkle Fire Company – $13,426.
■ Kunkle Fire Company, EMS – $9,192.
■ Lake Carey Volunteer Fire Company – $12,057.
■ Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Company – $11,646.
■ Lake Winola Fire Company #1 – $13,700.
■ Lake Winola Fire Company #1, EMS – $9,192.
■ Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company – $13,974.
■ Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company, EMS – $7,019.
■ Nicholson Fire Company – $12,741.
■ Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company – $14,248.
■ Noxen Community Ambulance Association, EMS – $9,192.
■ Noxen Volunteer Fire Company – $12,331.
■ Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company – $12,059.
■ Triton Hose Company #1 – $13,015.
■ Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association, EMS – $9,192.
The OSFC manages financial assistance programs for the state’s fire, ambulance and rescue organizations intended to help them improve and enhance their capabilities to provide firefighting, ambulance and rescue services.