Local fire companies and EMS services will benefit from more than $300,000 worth of state grants.

Building on previous efforts to strengthen funding and support for area first responders, Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) announced that fire and ambulance departments in the 117th District will see a total of $333,849 in state funding grants from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC).

Departments receiving funding are:

■ Back Mountain Regional EMS – $18,382.

■ Back Mountain Regional Fire Company – $25,337.

■ Dalton Fire Company – $12,741.

■ Dalton Fire Company, EMS – $9,192.

■ Factoryville Fire Company – $13,152.

■ Factoryville Fire Company, EMS – $9,192.

■ Fairmount Township Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company – $7,354.

■ Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company – $12,467.

■ Harveys Lake Fire and Ambulance Company – $11,646.

■ Harveys Lake Fire and Ambulance Company, EMS – $9,192.

■ Hunlock Creek Volunteer Ambulance Association – $9,192.

■ Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.

■ Jonathan R. Davis Volunteer Fire Department – $11,509.

■ Kunkle Fire Company – $13,426.

■ Kunkle Fire Company, EMS – $9,192.

■ Lake Carey Volunteer Fire Company – $12,057.

■ Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Company – $11,646.

■ Lake Winola Fire Company #1 – $13,700.

■ Lake Winola Fire Company #1, EMS – $9,192.

■ Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company – $13,974.

■ Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company, EMS – $7,019.

■ Nicholson Fire Company – $12,741.

■ Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company – $14,248.

■ Noxen Community Ambulance Association, EMS – $9,192.

■ Noxen Volunteer Fire Company – $12,331.

■ Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company – $12,059.

■ Triton Hose Company #1 – $13,015.

■ Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association, EMS – $9,192.

The OSFC manages financial assistance programs for the state’s fire, ambulance and rescue organizations intended to help them improve and enhance their capabilities to provide firefighting, ambulance and rescue services.