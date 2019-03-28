SUBMITTED PHOTO Abington Heights students, Nina Sampogne, Alison McCaroll and Emily Gohsler recently modeled gowns for the Cinderella’s Closet fashion show held March 15 at the Marketplace at Steamtown. Cinderella’s Closet will sponsor a 'Unique Boutique on April 3 at Genetti Manor, Dickson City from 4-8 p.m. All gowns and accessories are $10.