RIGAU

A workshop on healthy eating, titled, “Eating Mindfully …One Bite at a Time,” will take place Thursday, June 21, at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Instructor Lisa Rigau, a certified Mindful Eating and Stress Reduction Counselor, will address the rediscovery of a healthy relationship with food. This program will explore the causes and underlying factors of poor eating habits.

“Anyone who has ever had stress or anxiety and turned to food as a distraction or comfort, or has a love-hate relationship with food will benefit from this workshop,” Rigau explained in a news release.

In this interactive class, participants will “taste” and practice the connection between the senses and the body to become more mindful of healthy eating choices.

Class time is 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the fee is $20.

For more information, call 570-881-7612. To register, email gatheringplacecs@gmail.com.