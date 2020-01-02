Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN / FOR THE ABINGTON SUBURBAN The Abington Community Libary hosted a Holiday Fun Night for fifth through eighth graders on Dec. 20. Lindsay Bartell decorates cookies, one of the many activities that were planned for the evening. Madison Tesluk tastes a cookie she decorated at the Abington Community Library.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Glitter and singing filled the Ryon Room at the Abington Community Library on Friday, Dec. 20. The Library hosted its Holiday Fun Night for students in fifth through eighth grades. The evening included ornament making, cookie decorating and holiday karaoke.

“It’s a hard time of the year with how busy everyone is, but we were glad these girls came out,” Nancy Burke said.

Fifth through eighth graders who attended enjoyed the fun night with friends. Burke hosted the program at the library and assisted in making several different ornaments, fun holiday poppers and cookie decorating.

The girls were thrilled to attend the fun holiday-themed evening.

“The ornaments were my favorite,” Madison Tesluk said. “They were fun to decorate.”

Clear bulb ornaments were painted or filled with glitter or confetti. Attendees experimented with 3-D glue and paint pens to create unique designs. The library also had wooden ornaments on hand to paint or decorate. Candy-filled poppers were made using wrapping paper, paper towel rolls, candy and ribbon.

The middle schoolers had fun testing them by pulling on both ends to watch candy pop out. Baked sugar cookies were provided along with icing and numerous sprinkles, candy and edible embellishments. A karaoke machine provided by the library provided entertainment as everyone gathered to sing traditional Christmas songs to end the evening.

As the middle schoolers looked to 2020, they shared things they are looking forward to. Eleven-year-old twins, Lindsey and Lauren Bartell of Clarks Summit were excited for their birthday to arrive in January.

“I also can’t wait to see my cousins over the holidays,” Lauren said.

“Our grandparents are getting a golden retriever puppy, and I can’t wait,” shared Aubrey Tesluk of Scranton.

“I can’t wait to rip off the first day of the year from my unicorn calendar,” said Lindsey Bartell. “I love unicorns, and I have a unicorn calendar that has a quote for every day. I can’t wait to use it through the year.”

The Abington Community Library is looking to the new year, too. With programs and activities for all ages already on the calendar in 2020, Burke shared that the library usually plans a new fun activity for the third Friday of the month for students in fifth through eighth grades. Events at the library are free but some require prior registration.

Burke has been with the library since 2004 and enjoys planning programs that involve young people.

“If we have programs that middle schoolers are going to come in for, like this holiday program, then they may come to other programs, spend more time at the library, check out books, learn something new or find social opportunities to interact with other kids,” Burke said.

The next event for that age group will be a gourmet popcorn and movie night on Friday, Jan. 17 from 6:30-8:15 p.m. The event is free, but prior registration is requested.

Kids who attended the free Holiday Fun Night on Dec. 20 voiced their love of the Abington Community Library.

“They have a lot of fun activities at this library,” Lauren Bartell said. “And a big kid’s section,” Lindsey Bartell added.

The Abington Community Library has many programs and resources for young people as well as a large selection of books. Students can get tutoring or language learning help online. Programs such as Winter Challenge encourage kids to read and complete activities to earn prizes.

Winter Challenge begins Jan. 13. A Teen Reading Lounge is held monthly. On Jan. 24, at 4:15 p.m., students in grades six through 12 are encouraged to bring a book of their choice that they read recently to discuss. The Teen Reading Lounge is a great way to get suggestions of new books to read and make new friends. The library also offers a Teen Leadership Committee that gives students in fifth through 12th grades the opportunity to plan programs, fundraisers and volunteer. The Teen Leadership Committee meets on the last Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m.

For more information on Abington Community Library programs and upcoming events, visit bit.ly/2QpbrBF.