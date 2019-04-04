Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Mike Gipson hunts for lost treasure at a beach.

CLARKS SUMMIT — A few months each winter, Mike Gipson can be spotted walking along a beach, swinging a pole-like tool in wide arcs. In other seasons, he can be seen doing the same in his hometown of Tunkhannock or surrounding areas.

Gipson has been pursuing his favorite hobby, metal detecting, since 1981.

He will share his expertise and stories about this pastime on Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St.

Gipson will talk about places to detect. He first tried detecting in Rhode Island and has expanded his territory to most states.

According to him, every state has at least one detector club and usually a lot more. In Wilkes-Barre, there is the Black Diamond Club for anyone interested in finding out more about this hobby. Gipson served as president of the club for 10 years. He has had many good days “dirt hunting” in Pennsylvania.

“There is a lot of history in the area, ghost towns, and you do have the chance of finding really old coins,” he said.

In addition to private hunting, competitive hunts take place somewhere in the U.S. almost every weekend. Local clubs, magazines such as East/West Treasure and websites can direct people who are interested to these hunts.

As for his finds, Gipson has returned dozens of lost rings, jewelry and more. His favorite find was on the grounds of a private school in Rhode Island, founded in 1800, where he dug up a medal a student was awarded in 1910. He turned the medal in to the school and received detecting rights to the entire school grounds for two years.

He also has stories of returning keepsakes to grateful owners, and he directs people to Ring Finders, a website that helps connect hunters to the owners of found valuables.

This sport doesn’t have to break the budget, with detectors ranging from $39 to several thousand dollars. During the event, Gipson will give advice on how to pick one that suits you and your budget.

Through all this, Gipson has met many people and become lifelong friends with other detectorists.

As he says, “the best part of detecting is the people you meet. Stuff is stuff, but meeting and making friends is priceless.”

For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.

Want to go?

Mike Gipson will teach a metal detecting class Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The cost is $15 and the registration deadline is April 4.