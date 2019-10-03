SUBMITTED PHOTO Lackawanna County Parks and Recreation staff presented trophies to the winners in the 9-12 age category at the 27th annual fishing derby held recently at Merli-Sarnoski Park. First row, from left: Maia Loiacono of South Abington Twp., first fish caught and second place; Devin Robinson of Scranton, first to limit and largest fish; and Alex Robinson of Scranton, third place. Second row: James Foley, parks buildings and grounds manager; Mark Dougher, parks deputy director; and Bob Semenza, parks programs manager.