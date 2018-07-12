CLARKS SUMMIT — On the second Friday of each month, certified yoga instructor Peggy Voyce dims the lights inside The Gathering Place for Community, Arts and Education in Clarks Summit, sets up some battery-powered candles and starts to go through a series of poses with the people gathered inside.

It’s a little different than the yoga classes Voyce usually guides. Her pupils at The Gathering Place, 304 S. St., attend the Memory Cafe, a program for people who have Alzheimer’s Disease or other memory issues and their caretakers.

“Our goal is and continues to be to provide a social situation for folks to get out,” said Paula Baillie, The Gathering Place board member and Memory Cafe organizer.

The program has been going since about the beginning of the year and each meeting runs from 10-11:30 a.m. People have several options on activities to do while there. They can have a coffee and a snack, talk with each other, draw or participate in “chair yoga,” taught by Voyce, Baillie said.

“We provide opportunities, but it’s up to them what they want to do,” Baillie said.

So far, about a dozen people have attended sessions. Only one couple attends regularly, she said. Organizers hope to see more participants as the program continues.

Chair yoga is poses and breathing exercises performed while seated in a chair and if the person is able, some standing poses using the chair for support, Voyce said. Some studies have shown that yoga slows dementia and improves symptoms, she said. Yoga is also good as a stress reducer, she said. She’s a regular teacher at Jaya Yoga, The Gathering Place’s neighbor at 320 S. State Street.

“Just the calmness of it is really great for both people with Alzheimer’s and the caregivers,” Voyce said.

The Memory Cafe is free and open to the public. The next meetings are on Friday and August 10.

Alzheimer’s Disease in the United States:

• About 5. 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2020, the number is projected to rise to nearly 14 million.

• Alzheimer’s Disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the US.

• About 16.1 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

• Those caregivers provided an estimated 18.4 billion hours of care valued at more than $323 billion.

• Every 65 seconds, someone in the US develops the disease.

— Alzheimer’s Association