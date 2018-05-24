Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Tickets for a basket raffle benefitting the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Clarks Summit will be sold during the Memorial Day Parade for $1 for 10 or $5 for 60.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The borough council and Annie’s Country Kitchen will hold a basket raffle Monday, May 28 in conjunction with the Rotary Club’s Memorial Day Parade downtown. Funds raised will be used for the improvement and maintenance of the Veteran’s Memorial Park on North State St.

Available baskets, donated by local businesses and families, will be posted on the borough’s Facebook page and displayed in Loughney Hall at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St. in advance of the parade. They will be on display at 10 a.m. on parade day in front of the borough building.

The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on parade day in Loughney Hall and the winners need not be present.

The borough is seeking basket donations and empty coffee cans in which to collect the tickets. Donations should be dropped off at the borough building.

For more information call 570-585-4800.