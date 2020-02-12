Article Tools

SUBMITTED PHOTO 2020 Clarks Summit Festival of Ice sponsors, from left: Christy Cole and Roy Cole of City Market; Jessica Nemetz, ABPA president; and Alex McCarthy and Kelly Baker of Everything Natural. P&G, Honesdale National Bank and Sculpted Ice Works are also sponsors of this year's event.

