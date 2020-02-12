Article Tools
SUBMITTED PHOTO Festival of Ice committee members, from left: Laura Ancherani, ABPA executive director; Jessica Nemetz, ABPA president; Anne Armezzani, The Gathering Place; Patti Pallo, Abington Community Library; and Janice Bevacqua, ABPA past president. Also on the committee are Sandy Longo and Renee Roberts, both from the Abington Community Library.
Festival of Ice committee members, from left: Laura Ancherani, ABPA executive director; Jessica Nemetz, ABPA president; Anne Armezzani, The Gathering Place; Patti Pallo, Abington Community Library, and Janice Bevacqua, ABPA past president. Also on the committee are Sandy Longo and Renee Roberts, both from the Abington Community Library.