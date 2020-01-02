Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Marywood University’s Senior Wind Band Celebration 10th Anniversary performance is set for Saturday, Jan. 25.

Marywood University’s music, theatre and dance department will host its Senior Wind Band Celebration 10th Anniversary performance on Saturday, Jan. 25. The free concert will take place in the Sette LaVerghetta Center for Performing Arts on the university’s campus.

The Celebration Band will begin at 7 p.m., led by conductor Lauren Reynolds. Patrick Erwin will conduct the Celebration Band at 7:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with the Honor Band taking the stage at 8 p.m., led by conductor Donald Schofield.

The Wind Band Celebration Festival Concerts include numerous local and regional students from the following high schools: Abington Heights, Blue Mountain, Blue Ridge, Crestwood, Dallas, Delaware Valley, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg (North and South), Eldred Central, Elk Lake, Greater Nanticoke Area, Hazleton Area, Honesdale, Lackawanna Trail, Lakeland, Mountain View, NEPA Homeschool, North Pocono, North Schuylkill, Pocono Mountain East, Pocono Mountain West, Port Jervis, Scranton, Susquehanna Community, Tunkhannock, Valley View, Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Area Secondary and Wyoming Valley West.

For more information, contact F. David Romines, director of bands and co-chair of the department of music, theatre and dance, at 570-348-6268 or dromines@marywood.edu.