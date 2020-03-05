Article Tools Font size – + Share This



SCRANTON — Marywood University’s Math and Computer Science Club (iMACS, Integrated Math and Computer Science) will host its annual High School Math Contest on Saturday, March 28, from 10-11 a.m., in the Liberal Arts Center on the university’s campus.

The registration fee is $4 per student, due by March 24; $5 the day of the contest. Checks can be made payable to: Marywood University, 2300 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509, Attn: Math Department Math Contest.

The registration form can be found at marywood.edu/math/contest and emailed to Dhanapati Adhikari, Ph.D., associate professor in the mathematics/computer science program, at dadhikari@marywood.edu.

The test consists of 40 problems of gradually increasing difficulty. There are two versions of the exam for the annual contest including: level one, designed for ninth and 10th grade students and level two, appropriate for 11th and 12th grades.

Registration begins at 9:15 a.m., and the test begins at 10 a.m. Students should arrive by 9:30 to allow time for registration and room assignment. The test will conclude at 11 a.m., and results will be announced the following week on Marywood University’s Math and Computer Science department website.

Prizes are awarded to students with the top three scores in each level, including: first place, $100; second place, $50; and third place, $25. The first-place winner in the level two contest will also receive a $2,000 annual scholarship if he or she enrolls at Marywood University within two years of the contest date. The second-place winner in the level two contest receives a $1,000 annual scholarship, subject to the same conditions as the first-place winner.

For more information or to register, visit marywood.edu/math/contest or call 570-348-6265.