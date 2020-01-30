Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO First row, from left: Amy Gilman, gala co-chairs Lynn Laboranti, Patrick Kennedy (with children Lily and Jack), Jamie Bonk Pabst and Gretchen Wintermantel. Second row: Karen Metviner Bond, Kelly Rava, Donna Kane, Laura Talerico, April Kemp, Amy Hnat, Donna Nasser and Val Serine-Langan. Third row: Chris Summa, Amy Kelly, Grace Kania, Ashley Mackrell, Gene Talerico, Ryan Hnat, Mackenzie Lucas with daughter Lennox and Tami Nasser. Additional committee members include Debi Hewlett Saunders, Maegen Taylor, Susan Hynds, Nicole Patterson, JoAnn Pane, Vivian Tighe Williams, Ronda Beemer, Linda Day, Al Day, Sandi Brady, Maggie Martinelli, Albert Bond, Jr., Courtenay Degnon, Mary Lynn Lucas, Stacy Lange Stevens, Markie Dennebaum, Michael Straub, Katrina Keiper, Debra J. Colarossi, Jonathan Cimini, Karen Force, Shani Evans, Shelly Guimento, Tara Sweeney, Maria Conigliaro Traino, Heather Kay, Chrissy Marie McLaughlin, Colleen Walsh Morrissey, Erin Healey Walsh, Joey Zarcone and Cara Phillips.

NEWTON TWP. — The Board of Directors of Marley’s Mission announced the co-chairs of the 10th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala are Jamie Bonk Pabst, Patrick Kennedy and Lynn Laboranti. The theme of this year’s Blue Ribbon Gala is “What Moves You.”

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton.

WNEP-TV’s Stacy Lange Stevens and Mark Dennebaum will emcee the 2020 Blue Ribbon Gala. The celebration is a black-tie-optional event featuring entertainment by Daddy-O and the Sax Maniacs with special guest, 16-year-old Olivia Kay, a singing sensation from Edmond, Oklahoma.

The Triple Crown Sponsor for the 10th consecutive year is The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Inc.

“For nearly 10 years, Marley’s Mission has continued to build hope for children who have experienced trauma – including emotional, sexual and physical trauma, and secondary post-traumatic stress disorder. The Blue Ribbon Gala raises the funds needed to provide care free of charge to children and we are forever grateful to our gala chairs, planning committee, attendees and sponsors for their unwavering support,” said Attorney Gene Talerico, Marley’s Mission Board president, in a news release.

Tickets for the gala are $125, and event proceeds will support the annual operations of Marley’s Mission, allowing all services to be provided free of charge to the children served by the organization.

Tickets may be purchased online at marleysmission.com/blue-ribbon-gala.