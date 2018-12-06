PHOTO COURTESY OF LAURA SAMPOGNE The Abington Heights Marching Comets performed for the veterans at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton on Nov. 10. This is the second year that members of the Abington Heights Marching Band, Dance Team and Color Guard have performed. The Band is directed by Katie Lane and Mason Stiver, Dance Team is coached by Laura Sampogne and Color Guard by Tanya Kozuck and Kristin Altieri. Performing members were, from left, first row: Mary O’Brien, Gianna Marturano (featured dancer), Ellie Jordan, Stephanie Hicks, Nina Sampogne (Miss Comet), Helena Mokhtari, Alison McCarroll, Natalie Thompson and Camille Rillstone. Second row: Dylan Cummings, Emily Purdy, Jessica Rhuele, Elina Joshi, Rahique Mirza, Maya Sullum, Connor Napierela (drum major), Jackoby Graham and Justin Altieri.