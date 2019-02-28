Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 will host or participate in the following events during the month of March. For more information, contact the post at 570-587-5663.

VFW Auxiliary monthly meeting:Wednesday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

VFW House Committee meeting: Thursday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m.

VFW monthly meeting: Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

VFW District 10 meeting: Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Township Post 6520.

VFW Auxiliary Annual Ham and Cabbage Dinner: Sunday, March 17 from 3-7 p.m. or until sold out. Cost: $10; $5 for children. Take-outs available. A bagpiper will perform at 5 p.m.

Musical entertainment of “Marilyn Kennedy”: Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.