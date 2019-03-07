Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT —

The Abington Community Library, 1200 West Grove St., will host the following events this month.

for more information or to register as necessary for classes and events. The library is also always open online at lclshome.org/abington.

All ages

Insulin support group: Thursday, March 21, 6-8:30 p.m. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. No registration required.

Friends of the Abington Community Library Spring Book Sale: Saturday, March 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. Shop from thousands of books, DVDs and CDs. Credit cards accepted. The Friends Preview Sale will be held Friday, March 29 from 5-8 p.m. You must be a Friends member in good standing to purchase books at the preview sale.

Adults

Paper Crafting: Tips, Tools and Techniques with Maria Pappa: Thursday, March 7 from 6-8 p.m. Join in this session for some techniques to add a little “wow” to your paper craft creations. Theme: special effects. Materials Fee: $12, paid to instructor.

At Home Party Marketplace: Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop brands like Pampered Chef, Initial Outfitters, Stampin’ Up, Shaklee Wellness, Scentsy, Mary Kay and Tastefully Simple. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions, book parties and more. Beginning in March, shop a special fundraiser through Pampered Chef with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Abington Community Library. Learn more the day of the Marketplace or shop online at bit.ly/2EBOEwH.

Elder Law Clinic: Monday, March 11, 1-4:30 p.m. Meet with a lawyer and ask questions about legal issues that matter to you. Sponsored by Lackawanna Pro Bono, Inc. Drop-in. No registration required.

ACL Social Justice Book Club: Monday, March 11, 6-7 p.m. Join in the first Social Justice Book Club of 2019. This group meets quarterly to read and discuss a book which speaks to and comments on past and current social justice issues. This month’s selection is “#NeverAgain” by David Hogg and Lauren Hogg. Pick up your copy at the circulation desk when you sign up.

The Pleasure Of Painting: Monday, March 11, 6-8 p.m. Paint “Barn in Meadow” for yourself or to give away. Beginners welcome. All materials provided. Materials fee of $25 due to instructor at time of class. Limited to 12 participants.

Mystery Book Club: Tuesday, March 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. Reader’s choice of any books from “The Saint” series with Simon Templar by Leslie Chartaris.

Craft ‘N Chat: Thursday, March 14 and 28 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

Essential Oils with Kristy Bayle - Know What’s in Your Skincare: Thursday, March 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. A night of pampering. Learn some tips and tricks on how to best take care of your skin during winter. Includes a facial mud mask and a hand treatment, using doTERRA’s body wash, sugar scrub and body butter. The class will also be making a roller bottle for nails. Materials fee of $5 due at time of class.

Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers meeting: Tuesday, March 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers are a Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County. Its mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment. Families welcome.

Papercrafting with Maria Pappa: Thursday, March 21, 6-8 p.m.Theme: think spring. Materials Cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

All Day Craft ‘N Chat: Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome. No registration required.

Painting class: Monday, March 25, 6-8 p.m. Join painting instructor Sharon McArdle and paint a winter scene. Materials fee of $10 is due at time of class.

Community Garden Class: Starting Seeds: Monday, March 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join a Penn State Master Gardener and learn the dos and donts of starting your own seedlings.

Financial Education Series: Wednesday, March 27, 6-7 p.m. Sponsored by Credit Management of Pennsylvania, Inc.

An Evening with the Artist - Dorothy O’connor: Thursday, March 28, 6-7 p.m. An artist meet and greet with the library’s March featured artist, Dorothy O’Connor. An aspiring artist who has been an active member of the Abington community for more than 30 years, O’Connor lives in Waverly Township with her husband, Sean. Together they have raised four children and are now enjoying being grandparents. Since retiring from Sole to Soul, she has been able to focus more on developing her skills as an artist.

Teens

ACL TRL Social Justice Book Club: Monday, March 11, 5-6 p.m. A special Teen Reading Lounge which meets quarterly to discuss social justice issues based on a book. This month’s selection is “#NeverAgain” by David Hogg and Lauren Hogg. Pick up your copy at the Circulation Desk when you sign up. For teens in grades 9-12 .

Pi Day: Friday, March 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. A belated Pi Day (3.14) celebration with math fun and games and pie, too. For teens in grades 5-8.

Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, March 22, 4:15-5 p.m. Join in for a book discussion, art project and snacks. This month it’s bring your own book. Bring a book you read recently and loved. Get some new ideas for books to read and share your book love with others. For teens in grades 5-12.

Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee meeting: Tuesday, March 26, 4-5 p.m. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections and more. Come and share your thoughts and ideas. For teens in grades 5-12.

Children

Storytimes For Children: Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays, March 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Read to Dogs: Wednesday, March 13, 6-7 p.m. Drop by during this hour to get some reading practice in with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. For students in grades K-4.

Crafters’ Club: Tuesday, March 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m. All materials will be provided. Come and craft with friends. For children in grades 3-5.

Block Party: Thursday, March 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only two ground rules: no throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. No registration required. For children ages 2-7.

Math and Science Club: Monday, March 25, 4:15-5 p.m. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the library’s new Math and Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM. For students in grades K-4.

Homeschoolers at the Library: Thursday, March 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Home-schooling parents: bring your children to this program to enrich their home-learning experience. Includes hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. For students in grades K-6.