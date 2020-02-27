Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 will host or participate in the following events during March. All events are at the post home, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, March 5:

VFW House Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. then at 7 p.m. is the VFW monthly meeting, which will include nomination of officers.

Sunday, March 8:

VFW Auxiliary District meeting at 1 p.m. at Daleville post.

Sunday, March 15:

VFW District meeting at 2 p.m. at Daleville post.

Sunday, March 15:

VFW Auxiliary monthly meeting at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17:

Annual St. Patrick’s Day ham and cabbage dinner from 3-7 p.m. or until sold out. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Bagpipers will perform at 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 28:

Enjoy the musical entertainment of Marilyn Kennedy at 8 p.m.