ALL AGES

MARCH 14

Pet adoption day: Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter staff will be on hand with a few of their furry friends to discuss the adoption process and answer any questions you have. No registration required.

March 19

Insulin support group: Thursday, March 19 from 6-8:30 p.m. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents, and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. No registration required.

MARCH 21

At home party marketplace: Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event invites you to chat with “at home party” consultants. This year’s vendors include: Color Street, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Pampered Chef, Stampin’ Up., Scentsy, Tastefully Simple and Usborne Books. Purchase directly from the consultant, book a party, or ask questions about their products.

MARCH 28 Friends of the Abington Community Library Book Sale: Saturday, March 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church for the big semi-annual book sale. Find thousands of books, movies, and music CDs.

ADULTS

Caring Hands: Every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the Library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always in Stitches: Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Get involved in this quilting group’s many charitable endeavors. Intermediate skills needed. Share projects and demos with the group.

Mahjong: Every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Join a group of National Mah Jongg League, INC. players. No experience necessary.

Families helping families: Every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Scrabble: Every Thursday from 12:30-3 p.m. Join an enthusiastic group of Scrabble players for a fun game. No registration necessary.

Latin Language Club: Every Friday from 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin Language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

MARCH 12 Abington Community Garden pop-up event: Thursday, March 12 from 3-5 p.m. A representative from the Abington Community Garden will be at the library to answer your questions. Find out how you can have your own plot in the Abington Community Garden. Drop-in; no registration required.

MARCH 14

Inspiration From The Winter World: Saturday, March 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join journalist Elizabeth Baumeister for an outdoor program at South Abington Park to spark your creative energy. Even during the winter months, it is important to spend time outside in nature to reduce stress, enjoy community, and improve your mood. Bring a lunch, and your journal if you’d like and be ready to enjoy the outdoors together and have a conversation about creativity, writing, and the joy of nature even in cold weather. Snow date: March 28.

MARCH 16 Books + Bites Book Club: Monday, March 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. It’s a scrumptious book club where you’ll discuss a novel and eat specially curated food that relates to the book. This month the book is “There, There” by Tommy Orange. Facilitator: Renee Roberts.

Essential Oils with Kristy Bayle: Monday, March 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join for Hidden Gems of the Essential Oil World. This is an informative class where you will learn about the essential oils not commonly talked about and their benefits. Make your own essential oil roller ball. Materials fee $5. Meet in the Childrens Story Room.

MARCH 17 Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers: Tuesday, March 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. $5 donation fee for new members goes back to the library. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers is a beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County. Its mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Whether you are already a beekeeper, are interested in becoming a beekeeper, are interested in honeybees, or have land that you would like to use to help sponsor a beehive, then this is the place for you. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment to help keep our honeybees (and other pollinators) healthy and thriving. Families welcome.

Civil War Roundtable:

Tuesday, March 17 from 7-8:30 p.m. A group dedicated to discussing the Civil War and related topics. Theme: Shiloh and Corinth.

MARCH 19 Papercrafting with Maria Pappa: Thursday, March 19 from 6-8 p.m. Theme: Think Spring. Materials Fee is $12, due to instructor at the time of class.

MARCH 20

Drop-in help desk: Friday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. This drop-in event will allow you to bring your device, whatever it is, for some one-on-one time. Ask a staff member how to download apps, turn on the flashlight, stream content, whatever.

MARCH 21 All day Craft and Chat: Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

MARCH 23

Racial prejudice and the evolution of African American military enlistment in Northeastern Pennsylvania: Monday, March 23 from 7-8 p.m. This program will examine the hurdles that African American men of Northeastern Pennsylvania faced in regards to military service in the Civil War. Presented by EJ Murphy. Murphy is a local educator and historian who studies the Civil War era history of Northeastern Pennsylvania. He teaches seventh and eighth grade social studies at the Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School in Scranton and also works at the Waverly Community House giving the Destination Freedom Underground Railroad Walking Tour of Waverly.

MARCH 24

Abington Community Garden pop-up event: Tuesday, March 24 from 3-5 p.m. A representative from the Abington Community Garden will be at the library to answer your questions. Find out how you can have your own plot in the Abington Community Garden. Drop-in; no registration required.

MARCH 25

Altered Book Extravaganza: Wednesday, March 25 from 6-8 p.m. Join us for an altered book class. Create a wreath using book pages to display in your home or gift to a friend. Supplies will be provided.

MARCH 26

Pet first aid: Thursday, March 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. This class is designed to help dog and cat owners manage common health conditions and deliver essential care in emergencies. This is an informational class and does not provide you with a certification. Do not bring your pet to class.

MARCH 30 Painting with Sharon Mcardle: Monday, March 30 from 6-8 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity for adults who have always wanted to take a painting class but were afraid to try. The class will be easy, and you will be surprised at your artistic ability. A materials fee of $10 is due to instructor at the time of the class. Theme: Golden Crescent Moon.

MARCH 31 Painting with Sharon Mcardle: Tuesday, March 31 from 6-8 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity for adults who have always wanted to take a painting class but were afraid to try. The class will be easy, and you will be surprised at your artistic ability. A materials fee of $10 is due to instructor at the time of the class. Theme: Golden Crescent Moon.

TEENS

MARCH 20 Homemade seed balls: Friday, March 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Winter is over and spring is in the air. Make your own homemade seed balls and start a garden of your own. Snacks too. Teens: grades 5-8

MARCH 24

A cl - Tlc Meeting: Tuesday, March 24 from 4-5 p.m. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections, etc. -- come and share your thoughts and ideas. Teens: grades 5-12

MARCH 27 Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, March 27 from 4:15-5 p.m. Art, books, and food. Join other teens to discuss the book of the month. This month, is “The Bookwanderers” by Anna James. Teens: grades 5-12

CHILDREN

Storytimes for Children:

Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays March 13, 20, 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays March 18, 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays March 17, 24, 31 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m..Children: ages 0-5

MARCH 12

Sensory playtime: Thursday, March 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sensory play and activities. Children: ages 0-3

After School Legos:

Thursday, March 12 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.Come and build with LEGOs for a casual hour of fun and creativity. All LEGOs will be provided. After building what you would like, take it apart to use the pieces next time. No registration required. Children: grades K-4

MARCH 18

Teddy bear clinic: Wednesday, March 18 from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Bring your teddy bear to the library for a wellness check-up. The Pediatric Outreach Group for students of the Commonwealth Medical College will be here to help. Learn about what happens at a check-up and see some tools your doctor might use to make sure you are healthy. Siblings welcome. Children: ages 2-7

MARCH 19 Block party: Thursday, March 19 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attend a block party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animal and people. There are only two ground rules: no throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. Children: ages 2-7

MARCH 26 Homeschoolers at the library: Thursday, March 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attention homeschooling parents. Bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They will enjoy hands-on projects, stories, short videos, and more. Children: grades K-4

MARCH 30

Math and Science Club:

Monday, March 30 from 4:15-5 p.m. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the Library’s new Math and Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM. Children: Grades K-4