SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of the Comm-Unity Club’s mahjong activity group recently presented a check, on behalf of the National Mah Jongg League, to the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton. The local group’s efforts, with the help of many area mahjong players, earned the donation to be given to a charity of its choice. From left: Emily Noble, Ronald McDonald House office manager; Dottie Hood, Barb Borek and Madaline Lori, MJ Group Facilitators.