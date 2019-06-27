Jo-Ann Kamichitis can remember where she was on June 20, 1969, when a small step and a giant leap took place about 240,000 miles away.

Kamichitis and others wheeled a black-and-white TV set into a dormitory at the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City and watched grainy footage of Neil Armstrong become the first person to walk on the moon. Until then, moon landings were the stuff of imagination, limited to the pages of science fiction novels or the frames of silent films.

“It was so exciting,” said Kamichitis, the director of the Thomas G. Cupillari ‘60 Astronomical Observatory. “I don’t think anyone wasn’t watching that day.”

Next month, Kamichitis will deliver two lectures at the observatory, located on Hack Road in Benton Township about 2 miles east of Fleetville, about the Apollo missions that took astronauts to the moon almost 50 years ago as part of the observatory’s summer lecture and observing sessions. The presentation will also provide information on the space program leading up to Apollo 11, including the Mercury and Gemini programs, previous Apollo missions and the space race that pitted the U.S. against the Soviet Union in trying to land on the lunar surface first, Kamichitis said.

“Everything was so pioneering then, everything was for the first time,” Kamichitis said. “The Russians were ahead for so long, but we finally got ahead of them and beat them.”

Another lecture during the observatory’s series will also focus on the moon. John Sabia will talk about conditions on the surface of the moon and what it would be like to live in a place that has no atmosphere, he said. He’ll also speak on initiatives to return people to the moon in the next decade, Sabia said.

All sessions are free and open to the public, with no advance registration required. They will be held regardless of sky conditions and cancelled only by the threat of severe weather. Sessions are held Mondays and Thursdays throughout July, with lectures beginning at 8:30 p.m. and observations through the observatory telescopes afterward, weather permitting.

Below are the dates:

July 8 and July 10: John Sabia, “The Surface of the Moon: Going Back to Stay?”

July 15 and July 17: Karen Kalinowski, “Global Clusters.”

July 22 and July 24: Jo-Ann Kamichitis, “The Global Days of the Apollo Missions.”

July 29 and July 31: Thomas Cupillari, “Galileo: A Quick Sketch of His Work and Life.”

Other notable firsts and events in manned space flight and lunar exploration:

Oct. 4, 1957: The Soviet Union launched the first satellite, Sputnik, into space.

Sept. 14, 1959: Soviet spacecraft Luna 2 became the first manmade object to land on the moon, via crash landing.

April 12, 1961: Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space.

May 5, 1961: Astronaut Alan Shepard became the first American in space.

May 25, 1961: President John F. Kennedy challenged the United States to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

Feb. 20, 1962: Astronaut John Glenn became the first American in orbit.

April 26, 1962: Ranger 4 became the first American spacecraft to reach the surface of the moon.

June 16, 1962: Cosmonaut Valentina Nikolayeva Tereshkova became the first woman in space.

Feb. 3, 1966: The Russian spacecraft Luna 9 became the first spacecraft to perform a soft landing on the moon.

June 2, 1966: Surveyor 1 became the first American spacecraft to perform a soft landing on the moon.

Sept. 15, 1968: The Soviet spacecraft Zond 5 was launched and later became the first spacecraft to orbit the moon and return to Earth.

Dec. 21, 1968: American Apollo 8 mission was launched. Her crewmembers — Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders — became the first people to orbit the moon.

July 20, 1969: Apollo 11 mission sees astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin become the first men to walk on the moon.

Dec. 11, 1972: Astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison “Jack” Schmitt, crew members of Apollo 17, are the last men to walk on the moon. To date, only 12 people have walked on the moon.