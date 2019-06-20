A Tunkhannock family is getting much-needed help and support from friends in the Abingtons.

Luke Sayre was burning trash in his yard on June 2, when he attempted to move a fuel can that was too close to the fire. When the can exploded, Sayre’s brother and wife sprang into action. His father, a local doctor, raced to help and got to his son before the EMTs did.

Sayre suffered severe burns and was taken to Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock. He was later transported by helicopter to Lehigh Valley Hospital for treatment.

“Our pastor and his wife made it to the emergency room and prayed with us before they loaded him on the helicopter,” said Sayre’s wife, Cecilia. “It was amazing that they got there so fast and dropped everything to be there. That is how it has been - everyone has dropped everything and taken care of us.”

His eyes and torso were not harmed but Sayre suffered second- and third-degree burns on 20 percent of his body, including his face, arm and both legs. Sayre stayed conscious and the family said it was a miracle he didn’t go into shock. He has gone through painful procedures to clean the wounds and numerous tests so far. He faces the threat of infection and a possible skin graft.

The Sayres attend Hillside Haven Community Church in South Abington Township and church members have rallied to provide support, visit Sayre and send encouraging messages.

“The Sunday after it happened, I was pretty exhausted,” Cecilia Sayre said. “After that first week, I knew I needed some sense of normal and I needed to be with people who loved me best - I needed my church. I was able to travel back to attend church at Hillside. I know some people think it’s the last thing I would want to be doing, but I walked in and knew that’s where I needed to be. Our family and friends were there and I felt so loved. I knew everything was going to be ok.

“The sermon was wonderful. I am continually amazed by God’s goodness and his way of providing for us and surrounding us with people who love us every day. We don’t deserve all the kindness people have shown us but we are so thankful and grateful for it.”

Fellow church members, Keith and Sabrina Herbert wanted to raise funds to support the Sayre family.

“It’s a pretty significant amount that they need and the goal on GoFundMe is the bare minimum,” Sabrina Herbert shared. “Although he has insurance, there will be deductibles that need to be met. With burn victims, there is an extensive hospital stay and medical costs. It can be a lot. He’s also the main provider for his family and out of work during this time.”

Herbert contacted National Running Center about being a vendor at the Strawberry Day 5K in Clarks Summit on June 22.

“We got in last minute,” Herbert said. “We were planning on doing a bake sale, just the two of us. We never expected to get such a great response from the church.”

Herbert said church members volunteered home-made baked goods and baskets of items for a raffle.

“We have bundt cakes, brownies, cookies, gourmet Rice Krispie treats and more. There will be something for everyone,” Herbert said.

She shared that a raffle is planned for items and services people donated.

Friends and family who have rallied around the Sayres are calling themselves ‘Luke’s Army’.

“When people found out about his accident, their response and support was totally overwhelming and kind,” said Sayre’s sister Betsy. “It felt like this army of people came out of the woodwork to support Luke, Cecilia and the rest of our family. Ergo, Luke’s Army.”

Want to help?

Look for the Luke’s Army bake sale fundraiser at the Strawberry Day festival and 5K on Saturday, June 22. For more information on Luke’s progress visit bit.ly/2WJB3KI. To make a donation online, visit bit.ly/2WHWrjm.