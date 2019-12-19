Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO From left: Alyssa Angelicola of Clarks Summit, Camilla Fontini of Clarks Summit, Rylie Heusner of Scranton, Kara Judge of Scranton, Lily Ballino of Clarks Summit, Molly Landsiedel of Dalton; Maggie Carper of Clarks Summit, Cheyanne VanVleck of Clifford Township and Rylin Puza of Tunkhannock.

The 60th annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show was held Oct. 25-27 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. More than 700 youth from more than 55 counties participated in 74 performance classes throughout the weekend. There were more than 1,500 entries shown by youth who qualified for the show.

The State 4-H Horse Show is the final competition of the year for 4-H horse members enrolled in performance horse projects. To be eligible for the show, members must advance through qualifying competitions at county and district levels. Events include showmanship, horsemanship, equitation, pleasure, over fences, driving, western riding, reining, trail and timed events. A therapeutic riding division for riders with special needs is also included in the show.

The following Lackawanna County 4-H members placed.

■ Maggie Carper of Clarks Summit, fifth in Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle

■ Rylie Heusner of Scranton, sixth in Classic Hunter Under Saddle

■ Kara Judge of Scranton, sixth in Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle

■ Molly Landsiedel of Dalton, tenth in Western Horsemanship, Reserve Champion Open Trail Horses

■ Shayla VanVleck of Clifford Township

■ Corinne Jacoby, Clarks Summit, fourth in Hunter Hack and sixth in Working Hunter Horses

■ Alyssa Angelicola, Clarks Summit, third in Working Hunter Horses, fourth in Equitation Over Fences and third in Hunter Hack Horses

■ Lily Ballino, Clarks Summit

■ Rylin Puza, Tunkhannock

Equine Extension Associates, Lew Trumble and Joe Stanco, worked with Team Horse Power members to provide hands-on clinics for youth and adults. Team Horse Power is a leadership program that trains and empowers teens and young adults to develop their individual skills and then teach horsemanship skills to and mentor young members.

Team Horse Power members were presented medallions in recognition of their achievements and service to the 4-H Horse Program. Lackawanna County Team Horse Power members include Carper, Landsiedel and VanVleck.