GLENBURN TWP. — Acolytes (altar servers) from the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany recently traveled to Washington, D.C., for the Annual Acolyte Festival held at the Washington National Cathedral.

Acolytes from Epiphany have attended the festival in early October for 33 of the 35 years it has been held. This year participants came from all over the country as well as Barbados.

A highlight of the festival is the procession in which all acolytes and clergy process into the sanctuary for a celebratory Mass. The local church’s group of eight included students from Abington Heights, Lackawanna Trail, and Wyoming Seminary.

As a senior acolyte, Conner Napierala considered it an “honor to carry the Epiphany Cross in the procession,” while Sam Kalmanowicz held high the parish banner, and Phoebe Mattes flew the parish kite over the procession.

First time attendee, Moira Poepperling, felt a little scared when she heard the National Cathedral organ playing as the group entered. Moira, along with Nikolai and George Sutton and Boden and Thatcher Loss proudly followed the older acolytes in the procession with Mother Lou Divis bringing up the end of the contingent.

The adults accompanying the youth included acolyte leader Rick Little (shepherding the group for the 24th time), Tanya and Chad Sutton, Maureen Wezmar, and the Reverend Lou Divis.