Described as “Drop-dead funny,” the play “Dearly Departed” will be presented as part of Actors Circle’s 38th season and is Mark Fryer’s directing debut. Fryer, a Scranton resident, brings the play to the stage at the Providence Playhouse in Scranton, opening Dec. 5. Written by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones, “Dearly Departed” is a southern small-town comedy about the dysfunctional Turpin family dealing with the death of family patriarch, Bud Turpin.

“I’m having a good time and really enjoying directing it,” Fryer said. “It reminds me of the humor in the ‘Carol Burnett Show’ and ‘Mama’s Family.’”

Fryer teaches in the special education department for the Scranton School District. He started acting in high school and then at The University of Scranton.

“They had a really good program and I worked with some talented people,” Fryer said. “I kind of fell in love with it.”

After college, he joined Actors Circle, performing in the group’s second production, “Sly Fox,” more than 30 years ago. After a hiatus, Fryer returned to Actors Circle.

“I’ve been having a blast,” he said. “I love the cast. They’re fabulous. They are so talented, and it’s such a pleasure working with them. They make the characters really come to life and it’s a lot of fun.”

Clarks Green resident Tom Malone plays the role of Reverend Hooker. Malone, the son of local theater enthusiasts, performed while growing up. In 2014, he acted in his first Actors Circle production.

Malone won the 2017 Janet Loewe Excellence in Acting Award for his roles in “Terra Nova” by Ted Tally, directed by Robert Spalletta, and “The Univited” by Tim Kelly, directed by David Hunisch.

In the humorously irreverent “Dearly Departed,” Malone’s character, Reverend Hooker, is a minister who is tired of ministering and finds himself in the midst of an absurdly dysfunctional family.

“I try to get the most humor out of the role that I can,” Malone said.

Malone does project work for a software company and said acting is a “wonderful escape” for him.

“I couldn’t do it without my wife, Danielle and our daughters, Katie and Megan,” he said. “I work and travel, but then I’m able to do these shows and really enjoy it. They’ve afforded me the gift of doing this play.”

Malone said he enjoys working with the cast and crew of Actors Circle.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” he said. “We walk in the door and are told we have so many weeks to get this thing off the ground. Throughout that whole time, we see this infant play become an adult, and then we’re on stage and its lights up. Once you walk in the door with Actors Circle, you check everything at the door. It doesn’t matter where you came from or who you are. Once you walk in that theater door, we are in it together and nothing else matters for those hours of rehearsal or two hours of performance.”

Brink Powell of Fleetville plays Juanita.

“My character should have ‘southern belle’ stamped on her head,” Powell said. “Juanita is a little more put together than everyone else and stuck up. As the play progresses, you see that maybe her perfect life is not so perfect after all.”

Powell has performed with Actors Circle since 2007. “Dearly Departed” is her 11th show with the theater group.

Powell started acting in 2002 when she was in eighth grade at Lackawanna Trail.

“I am now the dramatics director at the school, so it’s kind of come full circle,” Powell said.

She acted with the Keystone Players under former director, Jane Honchell.

“She was my mentor and became a really good friend,” Powell said. “Even after I graduated from Keystone, I came back and did shows as an alum for six more years.”

Powell performed in Keystone’s production of “Dearly Departed” alongside her father, Harry.

“I convinced dad to do it and we had a good time,” Powell said. Father and daughter have enjoyed sharing the stage.

Retired athletic director and English teacher, Harry Powell plays the role of Clyde, the same role he performed with the Keystone Players. To prepare for the part, Harry worked on developing a southern accent.

“I listened to country music, and the shows ‘Hee Haw’ and ‘The Walking Dead.’ I kind of put those together,” he said laughing.

While “Dearly Departed” is meant to garner laughs, it is more than a funny story about the comedic efforts of a southern family navigating the funeral of an unlikeable character.

“Many of my scenes have a lot of platitudes and just perfunctory statements people tend to say at a viewing or a funeral,” Harry Powell said. “But it is a comedy and there are some really funny characters and lines. The play is a light-hearted treatment of dealing with the emotions and situations that arise.”

“Dearly Departed” is produced by Cathy Rist Strauch of Factoryville and Jeff Ginsberg of Jermyn.

Strauch also plays the role of Marguerite. She has been active with Actors Circle for 32 years and serves on the board and is the publicist for the theater group. In the past, she has been president, secretary and finance manager.

Strauch has been nominated for several awards in acting, directing, costuming and stage design.

Ginsberg has been involved in community theater since 1998. He is an Actors Circle board member and has written, acted, produced and directed in the past. He’s also been involved in back stage tech and set building as well as theatre maintenance.

“I’m pretty much at the theatre constantly,” Ginsberg said. “But I really love it. They are a wonderful group of people. I’ve learned a lot from them. Actors Circle has given me many opportunities over the years. They are good people and they have been good to me. There is a mutual appreciation.”

Ginsberg plays the role of Junior, Bud’s son, in “Dearly Departed.”

“Junior’s character has a parking lot cleaning business that doesn’t do very well and he doesn’t have a steady job,” Ginsberg said. “There is discontent and resentment toward Junior for trying to get a business going that, so far, hasn’t been successful.”

Junior’s relationships with his family produce tension and chaos.

“Junior does have a good heart despite his faults,” Ginsberg said. “When it comes to planning the funeral, Junior thinks he’s a big shot. He gives a speech and says to spare no expense. The reality is, he doesn’t have money to afford it. He takes over the logistics of the funeral but is spending everyone else’s money in the process.”

“It is a fluff comedy,” Ginsberg said. “It’s not Shakespeare. But it’s funny, funny stuff. People can take it for what it is. The simplicity of it is part of the extreme humor. People like to laugh and need to laugh. They say it’s the best medicine. I think that is why people love a comedy. And this is a great one.”

Want to go?

What: Actors Circle’s production of “Dearly Departed”

When: Dec. 5-8 and 12-15. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.

Where: Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton.

Tickets: Opening night, Thursday, Dec. 5 tickets are $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. Tickets for all other performances are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students.

Reservations: call 570-342-9709 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.