SUBMITTED PHOTO Nina Sampogne, Miss Comet 2019/2020 organized the first Feature’s Forward March. Featured performers from the area came together on July 31 at the NEPA Youth Shelter in Scranton. They brought donations from the shelter’s wish list and spent the afternoon cleaning and organizing the facility. From left: Natalie Buchinski, Miss Spartan; Nina Sampogne, Miss Comet; Mariana Leo, Miss Buck and Amanda Merrick-Tompkins, Miss Viking.