PHOTO SUBMITTED BY GEISINGER COMMONWEALTH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE Gathering to plan Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s ninth annual Turkey Trot 5K/10K run in downtown Scranton on Sunday, Nov. 4 are GCSOM medical students, from left, first row: Michelle Stefanelli of Moscow, Alayna Craig-Lucas of Scranton, Lauren Skudalski of Kingston Township and Brandon Bombar of Scranton. Second row, from left: Neil Patel of Mountain Top, Joseph Brutico of Clarks Summit, Madison Strony of Clarks Summit, Joshua Pettengill of State College, Wojciech Losos of Dover, Delaware and Andre Dsouza of Mountain Top.

SCRANTON — Two Clarks Summit residents, Joseph Brutico and Madison Strony, are among the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) medical students who will host the ninth annual Turkey Trot 5K/10K run on Sunday, Nov. 4 downtown.

The event will begin with race-day registration at 8 a.m. in the main lobby of Geisinger Commonwealth’s Medical Sciences Building located at 525 Pine St. It will also feature a Tiny Trot including crafts, games, face painting and relay races for children ages 13 and younger, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Both the 5K and 10K runs begin at 9 a.m. and routes begin and end at the school’s Medical Sciences Building.

Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Poor’s holiday food giveaways.

Online registration will close on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. All registrants will receive a T-shirt. For participants ages 14 and older, registration until race day is: $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K. Prices will increase to $30 and $40 for the 5k and 10k, respectively, on race day. For the Tiny Trot for ages 13 and younger, registration is free, but a donation of two canned goods on the day of the race is suggested.

For more information or to register, visit geisinger.edu/turkeytrot.