DALLAS — Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) invites local students to participate in an art and essay contest honoring the country’s veterans. The contest, which is open to seventh- and eighth-grade students, invites participants to express via their submissions: “What the word veteran means to me,” “A veteran in my life,” or “How veterans help me.”

Contest entries may be mailed or delivered by hand to one of Boback’s district offices at the following addresses:

■ Tunkhannock: 133 W. Tioga St., Suite 4, Tunkhannock, PA 18657

■ Dallas: 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Dr., Dallas, PA 18612

All entries must be received by Monday, Oct. 21, and will be judged by Boback’s Veterans Advisory Committee. Contest winners and their families will be welcomed and recognized at Boback’s annual veterans’ event on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Insalaco Hall on the campus of Misericordia University. All entries will remain on display until Veterans Day in the lobby of the university’s Lemmond Theater.

For more information, students are encouraged to call one of Boback’s district offices at: 570-836-4777 (Tunkhannock) or 570-675-6000 (Dallas).