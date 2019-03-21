Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT Students hold up cards displaying the total amount raised at the University of Vermont's 12-hour dance marathon, RALLYTHON.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Jonathan Rickwood of Clarks Summit, along with 40 teams and more than 700 participants, helped The University of Vermont’s annual student-led fundraising event, RALLYTHON raise a record-breaking $117,520.29 for the UVM Children’s Hospital.

RALLYTHON is a student-led yearlong fundraiser which culminates in a 12-hour dance marathon, signifying the average length of a nurse’s shift at Vermont’s local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. During RALLYTHON, which took place on Saturday, March 2, students heard stories from families of patients treated at the UVM Children’s Hospital and engaged with champions – current and past patients of the hospital – while fundraising, participating in games and dancing until the final reveal of their annual fundraising total.

Rickwood spent the year as a RALLYTHON participant, gaining leadership, teamwork and non-profit business experience while raising funds and awareness of Vermont’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, which treats and provides life-saving care to sick and injured kids in need.

By the conclusion of this year’s dance marathon, Rickwood raised enough money to reach the “Dancer Goal.” This distinction is given to participants who raised between $100 and $249 over the course of the year.