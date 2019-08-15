Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Emilee Barrett of Clarks Summit is a participant in NBT Bank’s Summer Employment Program. She was awarded the scholarship at NBT’s annual Student Career Day held July 24 at NBT headquarters in Norwich, New York. Barrett, pictured here with NBT Bank President and Chief Executive Officer John H. Watt, Jr., received a $1,500 scholarship. She is a graduate of Abington Heights High School and is pursuing a degree in Marketing at the University of Scranton. Eligibility for the scholarship awards is based on several factors, including job performance and the completion of at least one year of summer employment with NBT Bank.