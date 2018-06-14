Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Rotary International District 7410 will induct Roger Mattes, Jr. as District Governor at its annual Banner exchange on Sunday July 1, 2018. Also on the agenda is a celebration of the gubernatorial year of Karin Susan Breitlauch. The event will be held at the Ramada Inn in South Abington Township at 2 p.m.

Mattes, an attorney and president of the law offices of Mattes & Mattes, p.c. in Scranton, is a member of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons.

He first joined Rotary in 1985, and served as President of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons in 2011-12. He served on their Board of Directors for nine years and has held several positions in the club.

He is a Graduate of the Rotary Leadership Institute, is a Paul Harris Fellow, and a member of the Paul Harris Society. He has also been active at the District level serving as a Governor-Elect, Director, an Assistant Governor, a member of the Finance Committee, and a P.E.T.S. Facilitator. He chaired the District Conference Committee for 2017 and has headed up the District’s Crisis Management Team.

Mattes received his Juris Doctorate degree from Drake University, his undergraduate degree from DePauw University, and is a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy. He also attended the Pennsylvania Realtors Institute where he earned a G.R.I designation.

He lectures extensively in the legal community and has been published in several scholarly books and magazines, including the National Business Institute and the Trial Lawyers of America Magazine. He has been named as a “Top Lawyer in Pennsylvania” by the Legal Network. He is a two time recipient of the LeaseComm Counselor’s Club Award, and the Winner’s Circle Award. He received the American Lawyer’s Quarterly Distinguished Service Citation, the J.C. Penney Golden Rule Award, the Jaycee Outstanding Service Award, and was listed in Who’s Who Among American Law Students.

He lives in Nicholson with his wife Jackie. They have four children, Emily, Molly, Philip and Phoebe Snow.

Rotary International is the largest community service organization in the world. Its membership is open to all men and women adults interested in local and international community service. Rotary District 7410 has more than 1100 members in 43 separate clubs located throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Its territory ranges from the Lehigh tunnel to the New York border, and from Wellsboro over to the New Jersey line.

For more info about Rotary email rotarydistrict7410@gmail.com or call 570-347-1311. The Rotary Club of the Abingtons meets on Thursdays, at 12:10 p.m. at the Ramada and prospective members are always welcome.