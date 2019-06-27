Article Tools Font size – + Share This

MITCHELL MORRISTELL

SCRANTON — Leadership Lackawanna, a regional community leadership development organization, recently unveiled several changes to its organizational structure as a result of its new three-year strategic plan.

Nicole Morristell of Dalton, who has overseen the organization for the past 10 years, was promoted from program director to executive director. Morristell’s enhanced role will allow her to devote additional attention to the organization’s fundraising, marketing, alumni engagement, governance, evaluation and new program development.

Dominick Mitchell of South Abington Township was hired as Leadership Lackawanna’s program coordinator. In this role, Mitchell will handle the day-to-day administrative responsibilities of running both the 10-month Core program and the Tomorrow’s Leaders Today program. His responsibilities also include the organization’s marketing objectives and volunteer cultivation and recruitment.

The organization also unveiled its newest program, Welcome Scranton! which offers participants an insider’s look at the community through a two-and-a-half-day program designed to give participants a quick but thorough understanding of Scranton and Lackawanna County, along with a revitalized sense of putting leadership into action. Applications for Welcome Scranton! will be accepted through Wednesday, July 10. For more info, visit

leadershiplackawanna.com.