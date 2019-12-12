SUBMITTED PHOTO University of Scranton students, faculty and staff donated 200 food baskets for area families in need through its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive organized by the university’s Center for Service and Social Justice. More than 80 students, including 45 members of Scranton’s lacrosse team, volunteered to prepare and distribute the food baskets to families at the Valley View Housing Development in South Scranton. From left: John Garvey, a history major from Marlton, New Jersey; Kaitlyn Franceschelli, an undeclared major from Spring Brook Township; Marino Angeloni, a counseling and human services major from Jessup; Avianna Carilli, a physiology major from Scott Township; Sarah Brown, an occupational therapy major from Scranton; and Maeve Seymour a nursing major from Clarks Summit.