SUBMITTED PHOTO Rachael Beemer of Dalton, competed as a member of the Golden Wolves field hockey team in the 2019 season while studying forensic science at Alvernia University. Beemer is a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School. Alvernia is an active of the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) - Commonwealth Conference, the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and the NCAA.
