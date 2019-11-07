SUBMITTED PHOTO Zoe Haggerty of South Abington Twp. was among The University of Scranton Class of 2020 Presidential Scholars who attended the President’s Business Council 18th Annual Award Dinner on Oct. 10 in New York City. Haggerty majors in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology, philosophy and theology at the university. She is also a member of the Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program. Proceeds from the annual dinner support the university’s Presidential Scholarship Endowment Fund. From left, first row: Katherine Musto, Megan Dowd, Kathryn Donnelly, Megan Fabian, Zoe Haggerty and Colleen Rohr. Second row: Daniel Tartaglione, Brian Kilner, Brian Martin and Joshua Toth.