CLARKS SUMMIT — Local musicians are invited to browse through boxes of lightly used organ and choral music at an upcoming music swap sponsored by the Pennsylvania Northeast Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

The event will be held Friday, Oct. 18 from 6-7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St.

Representatives of the American Guild of Organists chapter will be on hand to discuss how their organization can support local organists, music teachers, church musicians and clergy.

The Pennsylvania Northeast Chapter of the American Guild of Organists received entire choral libraries from several churches as well as a collection of organ music. Everything from great choral masterworks to contemporary music is available, free, for the taking. The AGO chapter has been trusted to be stewards of this collection and is interested in extending the useful life of the music by making it available to any group that can use it. Everyone is encouraged to take as much or as little music as the individual groups could use. If anyone has any unwanted/unneeded choral octavos and would like to make them available for others to use, feel free to bring them along to the event.

For more information, contact Raphael Micca at 570-301-9253 or visit agopane.org.