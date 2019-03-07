SUBMITTED PHOTO Zack Rundell, 18, of South Abington Township, presented ‘How Mountain Biking Saved My Life and Gave Me a Future’ at the national Youth Cycling Summit in New York City in February. Rundell was one of five members of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League asked to speak about the growing national interscholastic cycling association (NICA). Rundell was a member of the local Keystone Composite Mountain Biking Team for the past three years. He also raced last year in the men’s category 1 (elite) division and will race internationally this season. His presentation described how he overcame serious speech, psychiatric, behavioral and learning difficulties to become one of the top state and national riders in the sport of mountain biking.