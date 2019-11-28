SUBMITTED PHOTO The Mueller family, representing 14 regional McDonald's restaurants, recently presented a scholarship check in support of Allied Services dePaul School for children with dyslexia, as part of their Dyslexia Awareness Month French Fries promotion in October. Locally, the South Abington Township restaurant, 1127 Northern Blvd., participated. A total of 47,375 orders of fries were sold across the 14 locations, equating to roughly $12,000 in scholarship funds for children with dyslexia. From left: Jim Brogna, vice president for strategic partnership development, Allied Services; Suzanne Rickard, principal/director, Allied Services dePaul School; Christina Mueller and Albert Mueller and Carol Mueller, owners/operators of the Greater Scranton McDonald’s restaurants that organized the month-long fundraiser.