Artist William Lycholaj of Factoryville Artist Staci Srebro, left, and Ashley Purdy, both of Factoryville

SCRANTON — Keystone College senior art students are exhibiting their works at two downtown art galleries throughout the month.

The Keystone exhibit, “Reverie,” runs through April 27 in the ArtWorks Gallery and Studio and through April 25 in the AFA Gallery. The two galleries each hosted an opening reception during First Friday on April 5.

“Reverie” includes a mix of paintings, sculptures, graphic design, printmaking and ceramics. Admission to both exhibitions is free.

Four Clarks Summit residents are among the students whose works are featured in the exhibit. They are T. Gregorowicz, Courtney McCreary, Bradley Parry and Robert Pipeling.

EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOS