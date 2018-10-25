Article Tools Font size – + Share This



C.C. of Scranton

Mike Vassil and Mark Occhipinti won the Travis Cup by two shots over Michael Brown and Ryan Brown. Vassil-Occhipinti posted back-to-back, 3-under 69s en route to the title. John Gershey-

Jerry Williams were three back. Flight winners and runners-up: First, Warren Rozelle-Warren Rozelle Jr., Pat Murphy-Mark Murphy;

Second, Mark Fowler-Matt

Barrett, Michael O’Brien-Matt Vassil and Barry Westington-Cory Calvert; Third, Michael Brown Jr.-Jake Brown, Brad Flickinger-Ed Early; Fourth, Joe Karam-Quinn Karam, Charles Grad-Jerry Jordan.

■ Mike Vassil and Tom Sohns shot rounds of 68 and 70 for a 6-under total and a one-stroke win over Will Carey and Tom Medico in the Senior Member-Guest.Warren Rozelle and Art Brunn Jr. took third at 2-under par.

Flight winners and runners-up were: First, Barry Westington-Mark Bartkowski, Andy Beechko-Matt Froncek; Second, Lou DeGennaro-Tony Costanzo, Tex McGrath-Paul Fruehan and Ken Nestor-Chad Rado; Third, Joe O’Brien-Joe Donahue, Mickey Perry-Matt Dempsey; Fourth, Joe Quinn-Bob Statsman, Darryl Jayne-Robert Jenkins.

■ Jeanne Nicholas, Erin Donahue, Susan Foley and Jane RIggi shot 37 to win the women’s season-ending event by two over Kathy Oven, Sally Marquardt, Carolyn Hartman and Mary Jo Pasqualichio. Another shot back were Karen Sproul, Kathy Walker, Kit Weinschenk and Dot Mackie.

■ Cody Cox won the men’s club championship going away, shooting rounds of 70, 68 and 74 for an 11-shot win over Jimmy Haggerty. Mike Perry (223), Mike Vassil (227) and Ryan Brown (228) rounded out the top five.

■ Audra Lynch successfully defended her women’s club title with rounds of 86, 79 and 82 for a 35-shot margin of victory. Karen Sproul was second and Jeanne Nicholas took third. Flight winners were Eleanor Jones (First), Ok Hee Lee (Second) and Letha Reinheimer (Third).

■ Robin Berndt and Debbie Thier claimed the Wednesday Night Ladies Round-Robin championship for the second year in a row, topping Audra Lynch and Krista Bott in the championship match.

Glen Oak C.C.

Eric Montella posted a 3-and-2 win over Carl Danzig to capture the men’s club championship. Brian Mahlstedt Sr. and Frank Petrillo were semifinalists. Round-robin flight winners and runners-up: First, P.J. Farrell, John Zenkavich; Second, T.J. Couzens, Mark Arcure; Third, Joe Shea, Dave Abel; Fourth, Al Silverman, Joe Fontanella; Fifth, Bill Pastore, Ihab Dana.

Jenny Kerzetski captured the women’s club championship, while Janet Wrightnour (First), Lucille Marsh (Second), Janet D’Andrea (third) and Betty Ann Bishop (Fourth) won their respective flights.

Andrew Kirtley won the junior club championship, with Andrew Maddock second.

Robey Schnessel took the super senior title, a 1-up victor over Tony Costanzo. First flight: Jerry Musheno over Paul Scartelli, 1-up, 19 holes; Second, Reg Bishop over Brian Sheridan, 1-up, 19 holes.

■ Dave Maddock and Tom Biscotti won the President’s Day tourney, with Jody McGrail-Kyle Williams second, and Brian Mahlstedt Sr.-Bob Gill third. Flight results: First, Bill Pastore-Carlo Celli, Nick Urnoski-Gary Urnoski, Mike Roth-Norman Gevanthor; Second, Mark Arcure-Scott Robinson, Paul Scartelli-Gene Trotta, Tony Costanzo-Tom Tulaney; Third, MaryAnn Yonchiuk-Kim Mecca, Alan Silverman-Ron Beer, John Pesavento-Dave Kaplan; Fourth, Mike Mardo-Hank Narrow, Joe Shea-Pat Hinton, Sid Prejean-Rudy Becker.

■ Mark Arcure, Paul Scartelli, John Zenkavich and Brian Walsh finished at 4-under par to win the September Member and One or Three Guest event, two better than Sam Borgia Jr., Tom Bailey, Frankie Adamo and C.J. Borgia. Flight winners and runners-up were: First, John Culkin-Mark Berger-Bob Collins-Jason Collins, Sam Borgia Sr.-Zod Hamidian-Dennis Ross-Pat Tigue; Second, Richard Fine-Bob Mazzoni-Mike Roth-John Nealon, Steve Borgia-Gary Borgia-Frank Adamo-John Dougherty.