PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON The University of Scranton named A.J. Guzzi General Contractors, Inc., South Abington Township, as its 2018 Business Partner of the Year. The award, presented at the annual Business Partner Appreciation Dinner held recently on campus, recognizes an organization for contributing outstanding service and value to the University’s Jesuit mission. A.J. Guzzi has worked on a number of projects for the university, including multiple phases of the Commons restoration and improvements, renovations to the university’s television studio and, most recently, the Estate landscaping project. The annual event recognizes the top 100 companies that make outstanding contributions to the university’s ability to deliver a superior educational experience its students. From left: John and Carol Heim, owners of A.J. Guzzi General Contractors, and Thomas MacKinnon, vice president for university advancement.