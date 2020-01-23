Article Tools Font size – + Share This



State Rep. Bridget M. Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna, announced grants totaling $288,265 have been awarded to 19 fire and EMS companies in the 114th Legislative District. The grant list in the district is as follows:

■ $13,700: Carbondale Fire Company.

■ $11,920: Columbia Hose Company #5.

■ $12,604: Cottage Hose Ambulance Corps Inc.

■ $12,331: Cottage Hose Company #2.

■ $12,567: Whites Crossing Hose Company.

■ $21,660: Clarks Summit Fire Company.

■ $21,386: Justus Vol. Fire Company.

■ $13,165: Eagle Hose Company.

■ $22,892: Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company.

■ $11,920: Artisan Fire Company.

■ $12,604: Crystal Fire Company.

■ $23,303: William Walker Hose Company.

■ $12,331: Mayfield Hose Company Engine #1.

■ $14,248: Greenwood Hose Company #1.

■ $12,467: Lawrence Hose Company #1.

■ $12,878: Old Forge Hose and Engine Company.

■ $21,523: Scott Township Hose Company.

■ $12,741: Taylor Fire and Rescue.

■ $11,646: Taylor Hose and Engine Company.

Funds will be used to maintain and improve facilities, purchase or repair equipment, debt reduction for facility and equipment improvements, training certifications, education and more.