State Rep. Bridget M. Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna, announced grants totaling $288,265 have been awarded to 19 fire and EMS companies in the 114th Legislative District. The grant list in the district is as follows:
■ $13,700: Carbondale Fire Company.
■ $11,920: Columbia Hose Company #5.
■ $12,604: Cottage Hose Ambulance Corps Inc.
■ $12,331: Cottage Hose Company #2.
■ $12,567: Whites Crossing Hose Company.
■ $21,660: Clarks Summit Fire Company.
■ $21,386: Justus Vol. Fire Company.
■ $13,165: Eagle Hose Company.
■ $22,892: Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company.
■ $11,920: Artisan Fire Company.
■ $12,604: Crystal Fire Company.
■ $23,303: William Walker Hose Company.
■ $12,331: Mayfield Hose Company Engine #1.
■ $14,248: Greenwood Hose Company #1.
■ $12,467: Lawrence Hose Company #1.
■ $12,878: Old Forge Hose and Engine Company.
■ $21,523: Scott Township Hose Company.
■ $12,741: Taylor Fire and Rescue.
■ $11,646: Taylor Hose and Engine Company.
Funds will be used to maintain and improve facilities, purchase or repair equipment, debt reduction for facility and equipment improvements, training certifications, education and more.