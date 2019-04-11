Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Prima Elite Academy of Dance Studio dance team members pose at the Dreammakers Scranton Regional Competition. Front: Emma Griglock. From left, second row: Jolie Cook, Lucia Dudziec and Riley Pica. Second row: Bobbi-Rose Smith, Maya Terbovich, Mariel Curra and Bella Nardone. Claire Shoemaker and Adrianna McGuire were also on the team.

SCRANTON — Prima Elite Academy of Dance announced its studio awards for their first competition this year at Dreammakers National Talent Competition- Scranton Regional, held at the Scranton Cultural Center.

In its fourth year, the studio participated at the competition with 14 entries.

The team’s group number, “On Broadway,” was awarded first place overall with a special “Fosse Fanatics,” judges choice award as well as a choreography award and a “Golden Ticket” award, an invitation for their group dance to be performed again. “On Broadway” group dancers are Adrianna McGuire of Scranton, Bella Nardone of Moosic, Bobbi-Rose Smith of Scranton, Lucia Dudziec of Moosic, Claire Shoemaker of Clarks Summit and Mariel Curra of Clarks Summit.

Several of the academy’s dancers also won individual medals.