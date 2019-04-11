Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Christopher D. Gilmore and Mallory L. Mailen, both of Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Michael Ziemer, Medina, Ohio, to Sam Schiavi, Clarks Summit; a property at 314 Tulip Circle, Clarks Summit, for $122,500.

• R.D. Noto & Son Construc­tion Inc., South Abington Twp., to Paul F. and Teresa McDer­mott, South Abington Twp.; a property in South Abington Twp. for $94,500.

• KML Law Group PC, attorney-in-fact for Fannie Mae, also known as Federal National Mort­gage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Keith Sullenberger; a property at 240 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., for $65,000.

• Eric D. Smith, North Abing­ton Twp., to Raymond Jr. and Rachael Bartolai, North Abing­ton Twp.; a property in North Abington Twp. for $385,000.

• Marian G. Roberto, South Abington Twp., to Hal Gordon and Nancy Ann Cross; a property at 107 Echo Drive, South Abington Twp., for $215,000.

• Heather Furbish, by her agent, Diana Orr, Clarks Sum­mit, to Cartus Financial Corp.; a property at Rear Division Street, Unit 1, Clarks Summit, for $162,000.

• Cartus Financial Corp. to Gregory Justave; a property at Rear Division Street, Unit 1, Clarks Summit, for $162,000.

• Barbara S. Stein, Clarks Green, to Alexa Mary Louise Refosco, Scranton; a property at 400 Evans St., Clarks Green, for $195,000.

• Michael Jr. and Natalie Paolucci, Lackawanna County, to Anil K. and Manju Verma, Lacka­wanna County; a property at 318 Skyline Drive N., South Abington Twp., for $470,000.

• Thomas Hoecker, South Abington Twp., to William H. Beard IV, Barto; a property at 102 Echo Drive, South Abington Twp., for $265,000.

• Brian Hartman, Clarks Sum­mit, to J&C Real Estate Ven­tures LLC; a property at 427 Powell St., Clarks Summit, for $125,000.

ESTATES FILED

• Marie P. Lalli, 309 Willow St., Dunmore, letters testamentary to Richard P. Masucci, 1014 Summerfield Drive, Dalton.

• John Joseph Wrobleski, 38 Grove Road, Scott Twp., letters of administration to Margaret Wrobleski, same address.

• Alan R. Kohn, 303 Smalla­combe Drive, Scranton, letters testamentary to Ira J. Kohn, 118 Estate Drive, Waverly Twp.

• Lillian C. Antognoli, 613 Main St., Peckville, letters testamentary to William J. Antognoli, M.D., same address, and John A. Antognoli, M.D., 1004 Green­briar Drive, Clarks Summit.

• Teresa C. McDonald, 4 Hunts Court, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to John A. McDonald, 915 Lake­side Drive, Harveys Lake.

• Marjorie H. Buckley, also known as Marjorie Helen Buck­ley, 67 Sturges Road, Peckville, letters testamentary to Mardi Buckley Steppacher, P.O. Box 694, 1004 Victory Lane, Waverly Twp.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Nicole M. Salerno, South Abington Twp., v. James C. Pilosi, South Abington Twp.; married Dec. 19, 2003, in Lackawanna County; Frank J. Ruggiero, attorney.

ARDS

The following was admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

• Ivane Irene Terkowski, 47, 104 First St., Dalton, stopped Sept. 3 by state police.

LAWSUITS

• Yvonne Eckert and Richard Belusko, 505 Von Bergen St., Apt. 7, Old Forge, v. Leah Massenkeil, 980 Lakeland Drive, Scott Twp., seeking an amount in excess of $50,000 plus interests thereon and costs, on two counts, for injuries suffered in an automobile accident March 31, 2017, while on Cherry Street in Scranton; John P. Novak, attorney.

STATE TAX LIENS

• Nepare Corp., 324 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $6,912.61.

• Kevin and Anne Marie Fred­erick, 13024 Lower Maple Drive, Clarks Summit; $4,096.94.

• Millers Country Store LLC, 1148 Old Trail Road, Clarks Summit; $7,476.48.

• Global Risk Management LLC, 120 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green; $7,046.26.

• Lams Inc., 727 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $1,823.26.

• OK Services Inc., 621 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $2,689.63.

• Jason Lee, 907 N. Long­wood Drive, South Abington Twp.; $2,895.14.

• Robert and Margaret Dic­kert, 529 Winola Road, Clarks Summit; $5,291.98.