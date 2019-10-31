Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF SAMARITANSPURSE.ORG Children celebrate during a previous year's shoebox distribution in Zambia.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Venard Road, will serve as a drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25. The church is one of several in the Scranton area that are among the 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas.

Area families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

This year, Scranton-area residents hope to collect more than 12,240 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 410-772-7360 or visit

samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Heritage Baptist Church drop-off times are:

■ Monday, Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m.

■ Tuesday, Nov. 19 from noon to 2 p.m.

■ Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

■ Thursday, Nov. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

■ Friday, Nov. 22 from noon to 2 p.m.

■ Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

■ Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1-3 p.m.

■ Monday, Nov. 25 from 7:30-9:30 a.m.