GLENBURN TWP. — Who was St. Patrick?

How do you catch a Leprechaun?

The Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill Road, will host a St. Patrick’s Day Festival that includes food and fun on Sunday, March 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the church. The congregation will cook up a luncheon with Irish treats and American cuisine.

There will be a scavenger hunt for “gold” nuggets, a drawing for prizes, Irish music, a “how to trap Leprechauns” show, trivia contest about leprechauns and St. Patrick, games and more.

Detailed directions and more information can be found on the church’s Facebook page and website at epiphanyglenburn.org.

The St. Patrick’s Day Festival follows the 11 a.m. service, and is in the congregation hall next to the church.

Mother Lou Divis is the priest-in-charge.