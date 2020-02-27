Article Tools
SUBMITTED PHOTO Phil Manwarren of South Abington Twp., owner of Chem-Dry Northeast, was recently awarded Small Business Franchise of the Year at the Chem-Dry National Convention in Las Vegas. Manwarren has owned Chem-Dry Northeast since 1998. The business is one of more than 3,000 carpet cleaning franchises worldwide.
